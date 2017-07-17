Toledo Lucas County Library Sylvania Branch set to close for renovations

When a good book gets old, it becomes a classic. When a library gets old, it’s consider to be just old. That’s why the Toledo Lucas County Library Sylvania Branch will be closing next month to get some much-needed renovation.

The library isn’t considered to be in bad shape, however, it’s been almost 30 years since the library was last updated. And that’s why Sylvania leaders said it’s time to turn the page and approved a request by Toledo Lucas County Public Library to expand the branch.

The renovation will add over 4,000 square feet. It also will include a new entrance way, reading lounge and fireplace and an expanded interactive children’s area.

The library staff said they’re excited about the new plans and a better chance to serve the community.

“We do need to be updated. Our last update was in 1989. So it’s about time. And we’re going to have a maker space for people to use and we will be updated to keep up with the times,” said Sue Schafer the Sylvania Branch manager.

The branch will close August 7 with construction beginning in September. It will be 10 months to a year before the branch is expected to open for its next chapter.

