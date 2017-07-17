Organizers of Marathon Classic make plans for rainy tournament

With thousands of golf fans coming to Highland Meadows in Sylvania this weekend, organizers of the Marathon Classic can only hope for sunny weather. But the reality is rain dampen the festivities.

If that's the case, tournament organizers have a plan ready to keep the players, caddies and spectators safe.

The LPGA's meteorologist will be in Sylvania by Wednesday. That person will watch the weather carefully as thunderstorms may be moving into the area during the tournament.

Tournament Director Judd Silverman says organizers have spent hours to create a safe evacuation plan.

If there is inclement weather, the meteorologist will tell tournament officials to blow a horn as a signal to get off the course.

"He actually makes the call when to suspend play when the weather system is far enough away so we can get everyone off the golf course," Silverman said. "We have vehicles parked on the golf course throughout the golf course so we can get the players and the caddies back to the club house."

Silverman says they would like to avoid suspending play as many spectators head home. But if so, he hopes spectators will stick around to cheer on the competitors when they can get back onto the course.

