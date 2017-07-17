Grief organization receives important funding from Marathon Classic

For most everyone, grief is an emotion that sticks with them. But for children, they have an especially hard time getting over grief.

"It can be a very isolating and sort of frightening experience because you feel like you're all alone, like nobody else understands what you're going through," said Dorothy Mockensturm, Managing Director of Good Grief.

After the death of someone near and dear to a child's heart, whether it is a parent of sibling, Good Grief helps to world children through their difficult time.

Good Grief will do program nights as well as activities like art projects. All of those are meant to help the children deal with grief.

"When kids come here that's taken off, it's a level playing field because everybody that is here has experienced the death of somebody that they love," Mockensturm said.

Good Grief not only helps kids. The organization also supports parents going through an equally difficult time.

"Not only does it provide support for them in their grief journey, but it also helps them sort of find ways to support the children that are grieving," Mockensturm explained.

The families are encouraged to come in for as long as they need. And the bonds formed can last for many years.

"One of the magical things about Good Grief is that the kids, just being in the same place at the same time with other kids who are experiencing the same types of things that they are, is transformational," Mockensturm said.

Good Grief is one of many organizations getting much-needed funding from the Marathon Classic.

