TPD is one step closer in finding a package thief

They could run, but they couldn’t hide and thanks to Sherri Perry’s quick thinking to installing a camera on her porch, Toledo Police are one step closer to finding the person who stole packages off her porch in June.

The video sparked a nerve with a lot of viewers and people on social media. With over 40,000 views and 1,412 shares, the robbers had more than just Sherri’s eyes on them.

“Most of the reaction was outrage that someone would just drive up and grab something that they didn’t even know what it was. The other big reaction was 'we want to help,'” said Perry.

The story aired last Wednesday, and thanks to a viewer who recognized the vehicle in the video, it didn’t take long for Toledo Police to have a lead.

“I felt like I had done the right thing in turning over the video and reporting it and I’m just glad that this is moving forward and that I did the right thing and for the right reasons,” said Perry.

And she isn’t the only person who is relieved. Neighbors in the area are happy progress is being made too.

“I’d be pissed if someone came up and took my packages. So I’m really happy they caught that robber and I’m happy she put surveillance cameras up because it justifies her so maybe she can get her products back, and it justifies for that dude who should go to jail and should get in trouble for it,” said neighbor Nadia Ellis.

The name of the suspect has not been announced as the warrant for their arrest is being finalized.

