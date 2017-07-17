Marathon Classic weather outlook

It's Marathon Classic week in Toledo and while the weather is starting off mild and dry, storm chances and mugginess will increase by tournament time.





There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms each day with Thursday and Saturday appearing at this point to have the highest chances for widespread heavy downpours. Aside from the storms the heat will also need to be monitored with highs well into the 80's and very muggy conditions. Heat Index day after day will be in the 90's, close to 100 at times.