Lucas Co. Health Dept. receives grant to help educate on the opioid crisis

With opioid addiction becoming a growing problem in communities, local leaders are turning to education to help fight the spreading epidemic amongst young people.

For a second year, the Lucas County Health Department has been awarded the Injury Prevention Grant. The county will use the $90,000 grant to help communities better understand addiction and how to fight it.

"The biggest thing is getting this community to understand the issue, it effects everybody," said Eric Zgodzinski of the Health Department. "It's not just one segment of the population, it's a concern the whole community has to deal with."

Specifically, the money will help fund public presentations where presenters will discuss the signs and symptoms of addiction. The presentations will also cover the importance of naloxone.

"They think it's just a substitute for another drug but it's not," said opiate coordinator Kim Toles. "It's really important to get it out there and to get the education out there so people know it's not something that's going to affect that person like another drug."

The grant also pays the salary of the opiate coordinator. Leaders acknowledged that while the grant is very important, it's just part of the greater effort.

The health department is partnering with Harbor Health for a series of opioid presentations throughout the Toledo-area.

