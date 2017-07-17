Lucas Co. Health Dept. receives grant to help educate on the opioid crisis

With the muggy feeling and highs in the 80's, scattered rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned this week!More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office launched a search for two inmates who escaped from the Sandusky County Jail in Fremont.
When a good book gets old, it becomes a classic. When a library gets old it's consider to be just old. That's why the Toledo Lucas County Library Sylvania branch will be closing next month to get some much-needed renovation.
With thousands of golf fans coming to Highland Meadows in Sylvania this weekend, organizers of the Marathon Classic can only hope for sunny weather. But the reality is rain dampen the festivities.
It's Marathon Classic week in Toledo and while the weather is starting off mild and dry, storm chances and mugginess will increase by tournament time.
As the battle against lead in the community rages on, a $2.9 million check from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was presented to Toledo city leaders Monday morning.
