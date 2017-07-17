400 pounds of marijuana found in trunks of new car models in Ohio

More than $1,000,000 worth of drugs have been found in some new car models in northeast Ohio.

Authorities said they found more than 400 pounds of marijuana in the car trunks of certain new Ford Fusions that were shipped from Mexico to Ohio.

Investigators found out about the drugs when a dealership made the discovery and notified police.

