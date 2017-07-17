Local breweries raising money for survivors of apartment fire

A few Toledo-area area breweries are doing their part to help the survivors of an apartment fire in uptown Toledo.

Last month, a fire severely damaged the Wachter Building and the apartments inside. Some of those tenants were loyal customers of breweries.

Brewers from the Black Cloister Brewing Company, Black Frog Brewery, Earnest Brew Works and Maumee Bay Brewing Company want to show their appreciation for those customers and do their part in helping with the recovery.

"A lot of these residents in particular are very good patrons," said Keefe Snyder of Earnest Brew Works. "And as a sense of community they provide, they give to us and we want to give right back and almost overnight 28 people were homeless."

The brewers are calling their fundraiser "Rescue 419." Proceeds will go to the Red Cross' Disaster Relief Fund

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.