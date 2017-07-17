City of Findlay working towards recovery from historic flood

Findlay is now in the recovery phase after getting hit with the city's fifth highest flooding event in history last week.

The Blanchard River crested at 16 1/2 feet Friday morning, and returned to its normal height late Sunday.

As the flood waters receded, it left behind thousands of dollars worth of damaged property that now needs cleaning up.

"It was up to about halfway, 3/4 the way up the garage," said Darryl Hammer, a resident of Howard Street in Findlay.

Hammer has lived in his Findlay home for six years and never experienced water that high. He said he may have up to $8,000 worth of flood damage to his home.

"My furnace is gone, my central air is gone, my fuse box is gone. All of the stuff in my garage and all of the stuff in the patio and the basement, all that is gone," said Hammer.

With the city being in recovery mode, crews will go through every street in the city and collect any flood damaged items left on the curb Tuesday morning.

Findlay is also doing a flood damage assessment for Ohio Emergency Management to see if individual assistance needs to be made available.

"We're evaluating citywide, for damage related to the event that started Thursday morning, and that's probably going to take us most of the week." said Mayor Lydia Mihalik.

But until the city and county's flood mitigation plan is finalized and implemented, this may be something residents will have to deal with again in the future.

And while the city and county have gone back and forth over the years over a proposed diversion channel, the plans are moving forward.

"That project only takes care of about a foot of reduction for our base flood elevation. We still have other things that have yet to be done, and we need cooperation in the community to understand that. But I know we need to over communicate at this point what we've done and what the plan is moving forward." said Mihalik.

Officials are asking residents to be patient as they continue to work on solving the problem during the recovery process. But some long time residents are frustrated with the seemingly slow going flood mitigation plan.

"It's just pretty rough for us working folks out here trying to make it and all of your stuff floats down the road," said Hammer while laughing at the situation.

Some work could be happening later this year as benching and the removal of low head dams will improve the flow of the river through downtown. But that is only one aspect of the flood mitigation plan, and the larger portions could take years to approve.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.