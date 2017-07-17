U.S. Marshals searching for Toledo man

With the muggy feeling and highs in the 80's, scattered rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned this week!More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
A few Toledo-area area breweries are doing their part to help the survivors of an apartment fire in uptown Toledo.
A Toledo man has made it onto the U.S. Marshal's Dangerous Dozen list. Raydel Herrera-Quintana is a convicted felon who violated the terms of his parole by having a gun in his possession.
The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office launched a search for two inmates who escaped from the Sandusky County Jail in Fremont.
The owners of the Minute Man Car Wash of Ohio on Monroe Street, need a new sign after a van burst into flames which destroyed the original one Monday afternoon.
As the battle against lead in the community rages on, a $2.9 million check from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was presented to Toledo city leaders Monday morning.
