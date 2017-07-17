U.S. Marshals searching for Toledo man - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

U.S. Marshals searching for Toledo man

(Source: U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio) (Source: U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man has made it onto the U.S. Marshals' Dangerous Dozen list.

Raydel Herrera-Quintana is a convicted felon who violated the terms of his parole by having a gun in his possession.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call  866-4-WANTED or text WANTED to TIP 411 along with your information.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly