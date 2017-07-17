Marathon Classic: A wide open field competes for the prize

After months of preparation, the freshly cut grass of Highland Meadows is ready for the best of the LPGA to take the links in the Marathon Classic.

By the end of four rounds last year, three women were tied for the lead a 14 under par. After four playoff holes, then-number 1 Lydia Ko clinched her second Marathon Classic in two years.

This year, Ko is ranked fourth. She has seven top-10s so far this season. However, she has not scored a win since her playoff triumph in the 2016 Marathon Classic.

Another one of the favorites will be Sung Hyun Park, who won last week's U.S. Women's Open. at Trump National Golf Club. Park won the biggest tournament in women's golf by five strokes over Brittany Lang. It is her only win of the season.

Marathon crowd favorite and Toledo-native Stacy Lewis returns to the Classic without a win in the 2017 season. However, she has five top-10s this season and has not missed a cut.

Lexi Thompson is the favorite among the Americans competing. Thompson is second on the earning list this season. She has seven top-10s, including one win at the Kingsmill Championship in May.

Canadian Brooke Henderson became a popular attraction at the Marathon Classic in 2016, though she finished in 38th. This year, she is broke through the top ten in earnings. She has a win at the Meijer Classic this season season along with four top-10 finishes.

The tournament will also feature Michelle Wie, one of the most well-known female golfers of all time. Though she has not won a tournament in three years, she finished third in the U.S. Women's Open.

Other than Ko, past-winners Na Yeon Choi, 2013 winner Beatriz Recari and, most recently, 2015 victor Chella Choi.

All four rounds will be on the Golf Channel on tape delay.

