Two inmates escape from Sandusky Co. Jail

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office launched a search for two inmates who escaped from the Sandusky County Jail in Fremont.

One of the men is black with braided hair. He is 5'7'' and 140 lbs. The other man is white with a beard. He is 6'0'' and 240 lbs.

Both men were wearing orange pants and white shirts when they escaped. However, they left their pants in a cornfield they passed through.

Along with Sandusky County deputies, Fremont Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are assisting in the search. The sheriff's office is employing a drone and the OSHP are bringing in a plane to help with the search.

