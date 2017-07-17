City of Toledo issues boil advisory

A water boil advisory has been issued for 2054 Canton Avenue and 2021 Canton Avenue where the Alpha Towers Apartments are located beginning Monday, July 17.

The advisory is due to repairs being done to the city's water distribution system. The city is advising those who are affected to boil all water before consumption.

Water should be boiled for at least three minutes before usage. Consumers should boil water before drinking, brushing teeth, ice making, washing dishes and food preparation.

Anyone with lesions or surgical incisions should boil water before bathing.

The boil advisory is expected to end on Friday, July 21 at 5 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.

