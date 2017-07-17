Hancock Area Transportation Service offer free rides for those affected by flooding

The Hancock County United Way is sponsoring Hancock Area Transportation Service (HATS) rides for free for those affected by the flooding.

The United Way expressed concern about individuals needing transportation with vehicles being submerged or damaged by flood waters and flooded roadways.

HATS is also offering reusable shopping bags. donated by Meijer and Walmart, for riders to transport groceries or other items while on the buses.

HATS will be giving free rides from July 17 to July 19.

The rides are scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.

HATS serves all of Hancock County.

To schedule a trip, call 419-423-7261 and follow the prompts.

Visit here for more information about HATS.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.