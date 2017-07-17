Sen. Brown visits Toledo, talks cuts to nursing home benefits in Senate health care bill

Senator Sherrod Brown visited Toledo to talk about possibles cuts to nursing home benefits in the Senate health care bill.

Ohio nursing homes fear losing as much as $800 million a year in Medicaid funding in the proposed overhaul.

The proposed bill would take away coverage for addiction treatment and not lower costs for Ohioans struggling to afford their premiums or prescription drug costs.

