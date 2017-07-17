Toledo receives $2.9 million grant in fight against lead poisoning

As the battle against lead in the community rages on, a $2.9 million check from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was presented to Toledo city leaders Monday morning.

The purpose of the grant is aimed to protect children from the dangers of lead poisoning.

Toledo is one of only 48 communities to receive this highly competitive grant nationwide.

The grant will be divided into two parts with $2.5 million of it being the lead based paint hazard control grant. The remaining money is for healthy homes supplemental funding.

Representatives from HUD, Toledo Health Department and Toledo Public Schools celebrated the word done by Toledo city leaders.

"The lead ordinance coupled with this grant shows that our leaders are very serious about tackling the lead issue in our community and want our children to live in safe, healthy, decent housing,” Director of Neighborhoods, Bonita Bonds.

The Department of Neighborhoods is now accepting calls from anyone who needs help ensuring their home is lead safe.

