Summertime in Toledo is not complete without the Marathon Classic, the tournament where lady golfers from all over the world and their fans invade Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

Before the players come to compete and the fans come to watch, a lot of work goes into preparing for the week-long event.

Assistant golf professional Mike Smith said getting the course ready for a tournament of this size and caliber takes a lot of work.

"The LPGA and Marathon Classic Tournament Operations have been preparing for the Marathon Classic for about three weeks," Smith said.

This includes setting up things like bleachers, TVs, cameras, scoreboards and concession tents.

"It takes a lot of behind the scenes work with so many volunteers that are a part of this," said Smith.

Having a course that's clean and cut right is one of the most important aspects for players.

Smith said the range of the course has been extended about 90 years, with the eighteenth green in a different location from last year.

"I think it's really going to bring out a lot of excitement on that last hole," Smith said.

Smith also joked that all the rain the area has seen in the past couple weeks has saved the golf course on their water bill.

