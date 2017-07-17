Marathon Classic hosts first-ever Women's Summit

The Marathon Classic is one of the longest-running events on the LPGA tour.

The tournament will now host its first-ever Women's Summit on Tuesday.

More than 400 women are slated to take part in the Summit, called "Driving Fore Balance."

The summit will address empowerment for women who are striving for a work/life balance.

The program includes personal testimonial by Amy Robach, news anchor on Good Morning America.

Full schedule for the summit is below:

Registration - 10:30 a.m.

Networking - 11 a.m. to noon

Lunch - noon to 12:30 p.m.

Keynote - Amy Robach from Good Morning America - 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

"Chart Your Life with Cheyenne Woods" - 1:30 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Dan Nevins Talk - 2:10 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Transition to Driving Range for Group Yoga - 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Yoga led by Dan Nevins - 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Reception and Networking - 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.?

