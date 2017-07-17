The Andersons sell Mower Center in Maumee

The Andersons have announced they will sell its former retail complex in Maumee.

The complex is located at the corner of Illinois and Ford Streets.

The sale of the complex includes the former retail storefront, as well as the land and building housing The Andersons Mower Center and some adjacent parcels.

In a statement, The Andersons a variety of options was considered for its Maumee retail facility, but the company elected to accepted a third party offer to purchase the entire site.

The Andersons went on to say that they feel this decision will be more beneficial to the company and the community.

The Andersons have not revealed the third party that has purchased the Maumee property. The company said they do not know what is planned for the location.

