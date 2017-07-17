Mother accused of punching daughter in face, breaking her nose

A mother accused of punching her teenage daughter in the face and breaking her nose is in court Monday.

Police say Sierra Townsend was angry at her daughter for not being where she was supposed to be, so Townsend beat her.

The 16-year-old suffered two fractures to her nose but is expected to be okay.

Townsend is charged with child endangerment.

