Mother accused of punching daughter in face, breaking her nose

With the muggy feeling and highs in the 80's, scattered rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned this week!More >>
With the muggy feeling and highs in the 80's, scattered rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned this week!More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
Toledo mayor candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz accepts the endorsement of the International Association of Firefighters Local 92 on Monday.More >>
Toledo mayor candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz accepts the endorsement of the International Association of Firefighters Local 92 on Monday.More >>
With the muggy feeling and highs in the 80's, scattered rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned this week!More >>
With the muggy feeling and highs in the 80's, scattered rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned this week!More >>
It's not just the jobless and the homeless who have trouble finding meals; students can fall into the unfortunate category as well.More >>
It's not just the jobless and the homeless who have trouble finding meals; students can fall into the unfortunate category as well.More >>
A woman who overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with Narcan will appear in court Monday.More >>
A woman who overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with Narcan will appear in court Monday.More >>