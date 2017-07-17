5-year-old boy with cancer, Down Syndrome wishes for cards for his birthday

By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Now meet another local family who has benefited from the life-saving research of St. Jude.

James-Thomas Kish is from Perrysburg and is turning five years old on Thursday.

That is about all James-Thomas has in common with kids his age.

He was born with Down Syndrome and has suffered from leukemia since 2014.

His grandmother, Helen, said that James-Thomas has already undergone several procedures, treatments and chemotherapy at Toledo Children's Hospital in the span of his young life.

Helen also said that James-Thomas' doctors at Toledo Children's are in very frequent contact with doctors and specialists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

This is an example of how St. Jude freely shares their research with doctors and hospitals everywhere in order to save as many children as they can.

James-Thomas has six siblings, and they want to make sure he has a very special birthday.

James-Thomas is described as an outgoing and happy little boy, and his siblings need your help keeping him in good spirits.

James-Thomas' older brother Andrew has asked the public to send James-Thomas cards and notes for his birthday to keep the smile on his face.

"Throughout this entire journey, our sweet James-Thomas has continued to keep a smile on his face and amazes us everyday with his fighting attitude. If I've learned on thing because of him it would be that we should never stop believing in hope because miracles truly do happen everyday even if it's through the simplest of things," said Andrew and James-Thomas' older sister Maddie.

This family is not asking for much, just a simple note or card to make this little boy have an amazing birthday.

They say James-Thomas will be very excited to see all the love he receives from his friends and the community.

If you are interested in sending this local fighter a card as he prepares for another year on his journey to a cure, send them to:

James-Thomas Kish

PO Box 836

Perrysburg, OH 43552-0836

