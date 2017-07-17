Two rookies check out Marathon Classic course before the tournament

The course at Highland Meadows is in terrific shape in preparation for the Marathon Classic.

Practice rounds and Pro-Ams, as well as the Monday qualifier, are all underway.

The players competing in the tournament are in the Glass City as the first players arrived over the weekend.

The first players to check out the course were two rookies, Justine Dreher from France and Hannah Burke from England.

Neither Dreher or Burke played at the US Open and took full advantage of their time off to get a jump start on a course they haven't played yet.

"We've had this week off, so we've come in early just to kind of get used to the course. We're both rookies so we haven't played here before so we want to kind of gain a bit of an advantage, learn as much as we can in the extra day that we've got here," Burke said.

"Being a rookie, I don't know really any of the courses this year, so it gives me a bit of extra time to have a look at the course and prepare for my game plan and get the speed right of the greens," Dreher said.

Both girls have been standout golfers at American universities. Dreher played for South Carolina and Burke played for Baylor.

Below is a full schedule of events for the week of the Marathon Classic:

July 17

PNC Pro-Am - Highland Meadows GC - 7:30 a.m. - Shotgun Start

ProMedica/Hylant Pro-Am - Highland Meadows GC - 1:30 p.m.- Shotgun Start

July 18

Dana Pro-Am - 8 a.m. - Shotgun Start

Pro Practice Round

The Image Group Pro-Am - 10 a.m. - Shotgun Start

KeyBank Putting Pro-Am - 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Main Putting Green Highland Meadows GC

Huntington Gala Dinner & Show at SeaGate Centre - 6 p.m.

July 19

Buckeye Broadband Celebrity Pro-Am - Highland Meadows GC - All Day (Top 58 LPGA Pros Participate)

July 20

First Round - Kroger Senior Day - Seniors 55 and over admitted free and park for free

July 21

Second Round

High School Girls Golf Luncheon - lunch provided by Magic Wok

"Friday at Club 14" Business Networking Party

July 22

Third Round - The Blade Day

July 23

Final Round - The Toledo Clinic's Championship Sunday

18th Green Closing Ceremony

