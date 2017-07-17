Wade Kapszukiewicz accepts Firefighters Local 92 endorsement

Toledo mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz is being endorsed by Toledo's firefighter union, the International Association of Firefighters Local 92.

Kapszukiewicz says he is proud to accept this endorsement of Firefighters Local 92, who are breaking with long-standing tradition by endorsing a mayoral candidate before the primary on September 12.

"The men and women in uniform are on the front lines working hard for all of us every day. In turn, I look forward to working with them to build a better Toledo," said Kapszukiewicz.

President of the Local 92 political action committee Ian Downing said the early endorsement of Kapszukiewicz was an easy decision.

"Our members voted to endorse Wade because they believe in what he stands for. They believe he is the best hope for the future success of Toledo and support him 100 percent," Downing said.

Captain Danny Brown Martinez praised Kapszukiewicz's for looking out for firefighters for years.

"Wade started the Land Bank as treasurer of our county. That Land Bank addressed over 3,000 vacant or blighted houses which pose a significant threat to our citizens and to us. Wade addressed that by either rehabbing those structures or completely having them raised. He's a man of action," said Captain Martinez.

Toledo City Councilman and mayoral candidate Tom Waniewski said he respects the decision of Local 92.

"I respect Local 92's decision. I enjoyed speaking with the firefighters during my screening with them. And I look forward to working with them when I'm mayor," said Waniewski.

There are just under 60 days until Toledo's primary election.

