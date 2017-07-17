Students in need of food can find meals at UT's Student Food Pantry

It's not just the jobless and the homeless who have trouble finding meals; students can fall into the unfortunate category as well.

Fortunately, the University of Toledo's food pantry serves hundreds of students.

The Student Food Pantry has been located on main campus in the Student Union since February 2016, and has served 900 students since then.

Most people don't believe that students at the university are in need of food throughout the summer months because not as many students are on campus.

Daniel Boyle of the Student Food Pantry said that is just not the case.

"The summer perception is that we might be slow because we might not have as many students on campus, but we still have students taking classes and we still have students in need of food assistance," Boyle said.

School leaders say the food pantry has played a huge role for students by giving them a meal in times of need.

The food pantry is asking for the public's help so they can continue their work by donating perishable and non-perishable items to the pantry.

The pantry currently has more green vegetables on their shelves than anything else, but say foods like pasta are more practical for college students.

"Our focus is to have our students be successful in their academics, so we really don't want them to have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," said Boyle.

The pantry is also looking for donations of toiletries and hats and gloves for the winter.

To donate food or other items, you can drop them off at the Student Union or call the pantry at 419-530-2171.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.