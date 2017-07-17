Woman in court after overdosing on heroin

A woman who overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with Narcan will appear in court Monday.

Toledo police and fire were dispatched to the home of Molly Mcelroy on Valentine Street.

Officials found Mcelroy unconscious and administered Narcan to her.

Once revived, Mcelroy admitted to using heroin.

Officials found heroin and a straw used to snort the heroin in the home.

Mcelroy admitted that the drugs and paraphernalia were hers.

She is being charged with drug abuse.

