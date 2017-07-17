Men arrested for shooting at car full of people, lying to police

Two men were arrested after firing shots at a vehicle full of people on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Broadway and Lorain Streets in south Toledo.

Police say David Estis and Trayvon Estis were riding in an SUV when David took out a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol and fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was driving in her car.

Police say five other people were also in the car when Estis fired the shots.

Police pulled over the SUV and found a loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol when police pulled the driver's side door panel away.

Trayvon Estis then attempted to lie to police about what had happened.

Both men are set to appear in court Monday.

