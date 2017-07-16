Full week of fun on tap at Ottawa County Fair

The Ottawa County Fair in Oak Harbor starts on Monday.

The fair has rides, games, animals and all the down-home country cooking you can eat.

According to their website, Monday’s event is harness racing and it's free.

Other events throughout the week include hog calling, mutton bustin’, prettiest baby contest, tug-a-truck and truck pull and even a kiddie tractor pull.

Daily admission is only five dollars but kids eight and under get in free

The Ottawa County Fairgrounds are at 7870 W State Rte 163.

The fair runs through July 23rd.

For more information and a complete schedule check out the website.

