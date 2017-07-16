Endangered missing child advisory issued for 15-year-old Ohio girl

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued by Trumbull County. Isabyl Rebekah Royer was last seen leaving her Farmington Township home on foot.

She was last seen wearing a maroon and gray shirt, black pants and carrying a black bag. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

This is not an Amber Alert, but the child is believed to be in danger.

Isabyl is described as:

5-foot-6

150 lbs.

Blonde or strawberry hair with hazel eyes

The missing child advisory was issued in the following counties:

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Columbiana

Mahoning

Trumbull

Carroll

Coshocton

Guernsey

Holmes

Portage

Stark

Summit

Tuscarawas

Wayne

If you see Isabyl, you are asked to call the Trumbull County E911 center at (330) 675-2730.

