Lake Erie island winery bought by Ohio ready for visitors

A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.

The Lonz Winery is now part of a state park that includes a marina and campsites.

The winery building hasn't been open since the summer of 2000 when a concrete terrace collapsed, killing a man and injuring 75 others. The state soon bought the property and tried unsuccessfully to find private investors interested in the winery before starting renovations three years ago.

Visitors can look around on weekends, but wine isn't being served yet. The state is looking for a private operator to open a restaurant inside the renovated building.

