Copy-Newly-formed NC island evacuated after 'unidentified military device' washes ashore

Shelly Island, a new island that appeared almost overnight off the coast of Cape Point last month, was evacuated after an "unidentified military device" was discovered Friday morning, according to a news release from Dare County Emergency Management.
Officials said Hatteras Island Rescue units were called to the island after the long, tubular object was discovered.
The US Navy's Explosive Ordnance Detachment group from Little Creek, Virginia is being sent to the island to examine the object.
According to officials, the island was evacuated and a one-mile radius was established until the Navy team can arrive and determine the exact nature of the device.
