Thresher reunion reminds farmers hard work has its own rewards

The winter wheat crop was harvested on Sunday in Perrysburg, but it was done the old fashioned way; the way it was done in the early 1900s.

It was the Five Point Steam Threshers 57th Reunion, where local farmers gather wheat into shocks and put the dry shocks into wagons to be threshed by steam powered machines.

“It’s fun to play for a day but it’s a lot of work,” said thresher Paul Laubenthal.

Back in the day the harvest was a communal event.

Neighbors got together and worked together to achieve the common goal of cutting their wheat to support their families.

“I think it was much harder back then, but the camaraderie and things you had with the people is much different back then than it is now,” said thresher Jim Lashaway.

Many threshers heard stories from grandparents, even great grandparents, of working the fields with the steam engines.

“They didn’t have too much. So working together and achieving their goals was a main thing of life back in the day,” said thresher Zach Johnson.

And everyone you talk to at the reunion agrees on one thing.

Threshing was a hard but satisfying life for farmer because you could see all the benefits that you reaped.

