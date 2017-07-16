Kayaker ends up safe at home after falling out of kayak on Portage River

Rescue crews responded to reports that a man had fallen out of his kayak (Source: WTOL)

A kayaker on the Portage River had a close call on Sunday but ended up safe at home.

Elmore Police say a man fell out of his kayak, clung to it when he couldn’t get back in and began drifting down the river.

Rescue units were dispatched and an air ambulance was called for help.

Turns out the man was able to float back to his house along the river and walk safely to shore.

Recent rains have the Portage River running high.

“The river is pretty high and we always make sure that people are aware of that and safe around the high water,” said Chief Jeffery Harrison with the Elmore Police Department.

The man was uninjured.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.