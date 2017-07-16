This year's Music Under the Stars at Toledo Zoo continues on Sunday

A summer tradition continues at the Toledo Zoo on Sunday night.

We're talking about Music Under the Stars with the Toledo Symphony.

The theme for the show is "Old, New, Borrowed and Blue."

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

You'll just need to pay for parking if you're not a zoo member.

TARTA is offering park and ride shuttle service as well for a small fee.

You are asked to arrive at one of these locations by 6:30 p.m. to catch the shuttle:

Maumee - St. Luke’s Hospital

Sylvania - Centennial Terrace

Toledo - Miracle Mile Shopping Center

Toledo - Franklin Park Mall

Waterville - Kroger

If you miss Sunday’s show you will still have a chance to catch Music Under the Stars this summer.

There will be performances on Sunday, July 23 and Sunday, July 30 as well.

