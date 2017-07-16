Freedom School Scholars to march against child hunger

The fight against child hunger in the nation will take a blow from 50 tiny, but mighty, Freedom School Scholars in Toledo.

As a part of a nationwide event, the young scholars, aged between five and twelve, will march down Monroe Street with empty plates and posters filled facts about food insecurity Wednesday, July 19.

The goal of the march is to educate the public about the issue and the possibilities for change.

Throughout the summer, the Monroe’s Street Church’s Freedom School has kept the children in a national program called the Children’s Defense Fund which combines intense literacy with citizenship skills.

As a result, the children have learned the skills needed to speak up for one’s own rights and the rights of others.

Reverend Elizabeth Rand, a pastor at Monroe Street Church and Freedom School Project Director, said the program has empowered the children to become active leaders in the community now.

“It’s not a ‘children are our future’; it is a ‘children are our present’. Their views matter now,” said Rand.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. and will circle the church located at 3613 Monroe Street. It will then continue down Monroe between South Cove Boulevard and Rosedale Avenue.

