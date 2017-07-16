Toledo mayoral candidate accepts early endorsement

Toledo mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz will be accepting an early endorsement from the International Association of Firefighters Local 92 on Monday, July 17.

The acceptance will take place during a news conference beginning at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Local 92’s union hall at 714 Washington Street.

Kapszukiewicz said he is proud to accept the early endorsement, which came before the September 12 primary.

"The men and women in uniform are on the front lines working hard for all of us every day," Kapszukiewicz said. "In turn, I look forward to working with them to build a better Toledo."

President of the Local 92 political action committee, Ian Downing, said the decision to endorsement Kapszukiewicz early was an easy decision.

"Our members voted to endorse Wade because they believe in what he stands for. They believe he is the best hope for the future success of Toledo and support him 100 percent." Downing said.

Several Toledo firefighters will join Kapszukiewicz Monday, including Captain Danny Brown Martinez. Martinez is expected to speak at the conference.

