Marathon Classic 2017: Join the conversation

WTOL 11 is proud to bring you complete coverage of the 2017 Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I from Highland Meadows Golf Club, July 17 to 23, 2017.
Join the conversation on social media by using the official #MarathonClassic hashtag.
And be sure to follow Dan Cummins, Jordan Strack and Danielle Dwyer on Twitter for the latest news.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.