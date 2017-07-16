Nature's Nursery hosts free open house event

Nature’s Nursery is a rehabilitation center for wild animals and in this year alone, they have taken in more than 1,800 animals.

Sunday, they're hosting an open house for the public to get up close and personal with their animals they have at the facility.

The free open house runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and allows the public to see what they do. There are four open houses throughout the year.

"We want people to understand how to properly behave around animals, properly rescue animals if they need it, how to stay safe and how to leave the animals where they are so we can hopefully continue to coexist with them," said Operations Coordinator, Julie Ladd.

Nature's Nursery wants everyone to know that if they come across an injured wild animal, call them first and they will talk you through what to do. Their next open house will be in the fall.

To contact Nature’s Nursery dial 419-877-0060.

