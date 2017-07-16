Michigan museum closes children's play area for renovations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A children's play area at a museum in southwestern Michigan has closed during renovations of a nearby interactive science gallery.

MLive (http://bit.ly/2tkpzyE ) reports the Kalamazoo Valley Museum's Children's Landscape will be closed until at least September. The play area isn't changing but had to be closed due to its proximity to the science gallery.

Museum director Bill McElhone says creating a pathway around the gallery would have taken up too much time.

McElhone says the previous science gallery, Science in Motion, was becoming old and outdated. It was installed in 2001.

The new installation has been in the works for the past four years. A committee of about 45 people decided to highlight the concept of innovation in the new exhibit.

