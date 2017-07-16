ODNR to host free fly-fishing clinic for mobility impaired anglers

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is hosting a free fly-fishing clinic for mobility impaired anglers.

The clinic will offer two sessions with 10 available permits for each at the Castalia State Fish Hatchery on September 8. The first session will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at noon.The afternoon session will start at 1 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested can apply by submitting a postcard that includes their name, address, customer I.D. number and phone number to: ODNR Division of Wildlife District Two, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840, Attention: Mobility Impaired Fly Fishing Clinics.

Postcards must be submitted by August 13.

Applicants who are selected will receive a letter notifying them of their acceptance.

Participants who are chosen for the clinic must also bring a non-fishing attendant. Anglers who are 16 and older must have a valid Ohio fishing license, however, some anglers may qualify for a free fishing license.

The Castalia State Fish Hatchery is located in Erie County off State Route 269, near Castalia.

More information about the event and Ohio’s fisher resources can be found here.

