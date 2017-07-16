ODNR to host free fly-fishing clinic for mobility impaired anglers

A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
One person was sent to a local hospital after getting by a car in east Toledo. Toledo police are now searching for the driver who fled the scene. The incident happened around 4 a.m. early Sunday morning on Front Street.More >>
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is hosting a free fly-fishing clinic for mobility impaired anglers.More >>
The Blanchard River is dropping and the flood cleanup just beginning in Findlay. Lending a helping hand on Saturday was a militia group known as the Ohio Irregulars.More >>
74-year-old Thomas Gunter, who suffers from dementia, left his home in New Franklin, OH at 8 a.m. and has not returned.More >>
