Pedestrian sent to hospital after hit-and-run

One person was sent to a local hospital after getting hit by a car in east Toledo.

Toledo police are now searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. early Sunday morning on Front Street.

Witnesses said the Jeremy Allen was walking in front of the Central Hot Dog restaurant between Main Street and Platt Street when they saw a red or maroon car hit the victim. Some believe the car model is a Chevy Impala with a shattered windshield on the driver's side due to impact.

“All a sudden I heard someone start screaming. Then I was thinking is there a drunk driver and all a sudden we ran up and saw the gash on his arm,” said Chris Thompson, a witness to the scene.

Allen suffered from a broken leg and other injuries. His current condition has not been confirm.

Anyone with any information about the hit and run is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

