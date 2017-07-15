Toledo bowler balances full-time job, PWBA tournaments

Toledo is a town with rich bowling history. One of the best to ever do it from our town is Jodi Woessner.

This year, she's balancing her full-time job and spending her weekends bowling professionally.

A normal week for Jodi Woessner begins working her full-time job at Owens Corning.

She then travels to wherever the PWBA will be competing for the weekend.

She sprinkles in plenty of practice and her weeks are pretty chaotic.

But, for now, she’d have it no other way.

“It really is crazy,” said Woessner. “These three months during the summer, end of April to the beginning of August, the last three years has been just a whirlwind.”

Woessner has fifty 300 games. She’s got twenty-five 800 series and she’s in the Ohio Bowling Hall of Game.

The accomplishments speak for themselves, but from a young age, she knew bowling would be part of her life.

“For me, it was something my whole family did,” said Woessner. “So, I grew up, I was gonna be a bowler. My mom bowled. My dad bowled. My dad ended up bowling on the Senior Tour for some time. As soon as I could walk, I had a bowling ball in my hand. It just came very naturally to me.”

Woessner’s list of accomplishments can be a blessing and a curse at times. With all of the success, comes a different level of expectations.

Her resume adds certain pressure every time she steps on the lanes.

“You do feel that pressure of trying to repeat things or do even better than you did before,” said Woessner. “It can be tough, but you just have to put that aside and think about the moment and one shot at a time and it’s not always easy to do.”

Woessner isn’t just one of the best from Toledo, she’s one of the best female bowlers in the world.

This is her second full season on the Women’s Bowling Tour.

Each year, the challenges continue to get tougher and tougher.

“More and more women are coming from overseas and other countries,” said Woessner. “You’re really not just competing the best from across the country, you’re competing against the best bowlers in each country and it’s very challenging.”

This weekend up in Rochester, Jodi finished in the Top 20 and was able to make the cash line.

She'll return home and get right back to work at Owens Corning on Monday morning.

