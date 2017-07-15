Statewide Missing Adult Alert issued for 74-year-old Ohio man

A statewide Missing Adult Alert was issued by the New Franklin, OH Police Department on Saturday evening.

74-year-old Thomas Gunter, who suffers from dementia, left his home at 8 a.m. and has not returned.

Mr. Gunter is 6’ tall and weighs 240 lbs.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Gunter is driving a black Dodge Ram with Ohio license plate number EDB1475.

New Franklin, OH is in Summit County.

If you see him you are asked to call 911.

Click here for more.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.