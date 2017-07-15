Statewide Missing Adult Alert canceled for 74-year-old Ohio man - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Statewide Missing Adult Alert canceled for 74-year-old Ohio man

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office) (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
NEW FRANKLIN, OH (WTOL) -

A statewide Missing Adult Alert was issued by the New Franklin, OH Police Department on Saturday evening but was later canceled.

74-year-old Thomas Gunter, who suffers from dementia,  left his home at 8 a.m. and had not returned when the alert was issued..

There is no indication from the Ohio Attorney General's Office as to why the alert was canceled.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

