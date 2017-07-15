Statewide Missing Adult Alert canceled for 74-year-old Ohio man

A statewide Missing Adult Alert was issued by the New Franklin, OH Police Department on Saturday evening but was later canceled.

74-year-old Thomas Gunter, who suffers from dementia, left his home at 8 a.m. and had not returned when the alert was issued..

There is no indication from the Ohio Attorney General's Office as to why the alert was canceled.

