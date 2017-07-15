Ohio militia group pitches in to help flooded out homeowners in Findlay

Militia members clean out basement after flooding in Findlay (Source: WTOL)

The Blanchard River is d ropping and the flood cleanup is beginning in Findlay.

Lending a helping hand on Saturday was a militia group known as the Ohio Irregulars.

There are just over 200 members of the Irregulars.

They often help out law enforcement, FEMA and are now helping flood victims.

“Because we are a community based organization and that’s our constitutional right,” said Lt. General Jim Cochran of the Irregulars.

The Irregulars ended up here after offering their services to the United Way of Hancock County.

Homeowners who contacted the county’s 2-1-1 help line received a visit from them.

“Makes you feel good. Just trying to help out anyway we can. It’s always good to do the right thing,” said Lt. Col. D. Grayson.

They cleaned out basements, crawl spaces and garages swamped by floodwaters.

Jan Parkes was grateful the Irregulars came to her house.

“It just makes my heart sigh. I’m so grateful. It just means everything,” said Jan.

United Way has already lined up 300 volunteers like the Irregulars ready to pitch-in and help.

“One of the big things will be because of the cleanup we’ll be sanitizing basements and crawl spaces and we’ll have the ability to do that,” said John Urbanski of United Way.

If you’re a homeowner needing assistance, call the Hancock County 2-1-1 help line.

