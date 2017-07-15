60 years ago this week: The day Toledo was "bombed"

As today's news headlines unravel the stunning story of a Russian cyber-attack on America's election system, many years ago, the nation was obsessed with the potential of a much different kind of Russian attack; a nuclear attack.

In mid-July of 1957, Toledo was one of the cities in America that was "bombed" by the Soviet Union, resulting in thousands of deaths and massive destruction in the city.

It was a mock bombing of course.

A drill to test America's readiness and vulnerability to a dreaded atomic bomb attack, presumably from the our cold war adversary, the Soviet Union.

The drill was dubbed "Operation Alert 1957".

An "unlimited state of national emergency" as imaginary enemy bombers dropped more than 170 hydrogen bombs on American cities.

Toledo was one of them. This "on-paper" emergency scenario however was not without some actual drama as the sirens throughout the area, wailed to warn of a possible attack.

Local Civil Defense officials were hunkered down in a control center in nearby Whitehouse to await the official word as to whether hostile planes were heading to Toledo.

By noon that day, they learned by wire from American Defense Command in Colorado that Toledo was indeed one of the cities to be attacked.

At that point, local agencies were to begin a "sham" evacuation of all residents from the Toledo area.

They were to be taken to Westerville near Columbus. No people were actually moved, but the emergency officials in Lucas and surrounding counties were to set in motion contingency and emergency plans as if it were really happening.

By the next day, the Toledo Blade was reporting that the mythical nuclear attack on Toledo had leveled the heart of the city and killed 5,000 residents, while 472,000 people had been successfully evacuated from the area and were safe.

The estimates issued from the local Civil Defense leaders in Whitehouse reported that 1.8 miles out from the city's downtown area, everything was entirely leveled by the powerful blast.

It also estimated that 95 percent of Toledo's industry, utilities and railroads were wiped out and debris was piled up in the streets eight feet deep. All major government buildings including the courthouse and Safety Building were leveled.

Most electric and gas service was knocked out, however, the city's water department said a small supply of non-contaminated water was still available.

Five other cities in Ohio were also struck by the ghost bombers that rained down hydrogen bombs, leaving hundreds of thousands dead.

All, like Toledo, were lost. In all, the national exercise targeted 153 "vital targets" in America, including the largest cities.

Millions of people were reported to have been killed across the nation, and much of the country reduced to "dunes of rubble".

Most Americans in 1957 were informed of the results of this devastating drill on the front pages of their newspapers.

The day after the "attack" national emergency officials said the levels of radioactivity were still being determined.

President Eisenhower also took part in this sobering rehearsal of ruin, as he flew from the nation’s capital in Washington D.C. to a mountain top hideaway where he could direct operations from there.

In the days that followed, emergency officials worked to see what it would take to re-start the wheels of government and industry again.

Their job was to determine how long it would take for the U.S. to recover, if ever.

Even though this massive attack was all make-believe, and the "news" of the nuclear devastation was just imaginary, it was still quite stunning to contemplate.

Today, 60 years later, it still is.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.