Distracted driving blamed for deadly Monroe County crash on Friday

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning people not to text and drive after a deadly accident on Friday afternoon.

Two people are dead after the accident on US-23 in Summerfield Twp. north of Summerfield Rd.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Moyer, 27, of Holt, MI was driving south on US-23 when, distracted, he ran into the back of a car being driven by a 35-year-old Ohio woman.

That car was forced into the back of a car being driven by Chase Miller, 20, of Findlay.

As those cars came to rest, Mr. Moyer hit the rear of another car being driven by Michael Huffer, 68, of Troy, MI.

The 35-year-old Ohio woman and her 5-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

