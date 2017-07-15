At least three break into Walgreens store overnight, Dundee police searching for subjects

The Dundee Police Department are looking for at least three subjects accused of breaking and entering a convenient store.

Several subjects entered through the front door at the Walgreen’s Store located at 100 Cabela’s Boulevard around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Shortly after entering, the subjects attempted to enter the pharmacy, but were unsuccessful. After the break-in alarm went off, the subjects quickly left in a dark colored car heading west on Tecumseh Street.

The incident is an ongoing investigation. The Dundee Police Department is working with Walgreen’s to obtain video of the crime. It will be released when it is available.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Officer Steven Allen Jr. at 734-529-3430.

