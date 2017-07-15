At least three break into Walgreens store overnight, Dundee police searching for subjects

A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Dundee Police Department are looking for at least three subjects accused of breaking and entering a convenient store. Several subjects entered through the front door at the Walgreen’s Store located at 100 Cabela’s Boulevard around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
Equality Toledo is inviting the community to celebrate love with their second annual Love Fest. Anyone attending can expect to be entertained with the sounds of 30 different local artists and offered a variety of food and drinks from different vendors.More >>
The Advocates for Victims and Justice, Inc. is hosting a free educational forum and fundraiser Thursday, July 27.More >>
Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robinson says they are trying to fight the flooding problem, but the fight is slow-going.More >>
