Equality Toledo to celebrate second annual Love Fest

Equality Toledo is inviting the community to celebrate love with their second annual Love Fest on Saturday, July 15.

Anyone attending can expect to be entertained with the sounds of 30 different local artists and offered a variety of food and drinks from different vendors.

The event will take place at the iconic “Love Wall” located at 1209 Adams Street in uptown starting at 4 p.m. and ending at midnight.

The cost to celebrate is $5 which will be a donation towards the organization’s progression in education, activism and any other efforts to help eliminate discrimination against the LGBT community within the area.

Nick Komives, the executive director of the organization, is anticipating a larger crowd than the previous year's.

“Last year, this festival brought nearly 600 individuals to the Love Wall; all showing their support for our region’s LGBT+ community,” said Komives. “This year, we anticipate around 1,000 guests. With this being our second festival, it’s amazing to see how much our event has grown, and will continue to grow.”

More information on Equality Toledo and the Love Fest event can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.