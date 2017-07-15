The Advocates for Victims and Justice, Inc 'Reaching Youth to Prevent Violence' forum

The Advocates for Victims and Justice, Inc. is hosting a free educational forum and fundraiser Thursday, July 27.

The forum will be aimed toward the youth and ways to prevent violence. During the event, there will be a drawing and raffle for special prizes. Tickets are $50 to enter.

Michael’s Bar and Grill on 901 Monroe Street will host the event beginning at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

All donations made that night will go toward funding other Victims Forums such as Victims Forum Peacemaker, Teen Dating Violence, Cyberbullying/Sexting and Heroin/Opioid Awareness.

