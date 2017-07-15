Train destroys car overnight, drive flees scene

A car was destroyed after a train smashed into it in south Toledo Saturday night.

Police said the train hit the stopped car on the train tracks on Wenz Road around midnight. The car was then dragged half a mile by the train.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The driver of the car called for help but fled the scene.

